Nyay: The Justice based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life wrapped; film to release in April

The shoot of Dilip Gulati's Nyay: The Justice which is inspired by the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been wrapped up. The film will see actor Zuber K Khan essaying the role of the late actor while Shreya Shukla will be playing the role of Rhea Chakraborty.
Talking to a news agency, Zuber said that the film focuses on Rhea and Sushant's lives and their chemistry. He said that the film not only talks about justice for SSR but also justice for Rhea.
Nyay: The Justice is scheduled to release in April. The film also stars Aman Varma and veteran actor Asrani.The film is produced by Rahul Sharma and Sarla Saraogi, whose lawyer husband Ashok Saraogi represented SSR’s manager, Shruti Modi, in the actor’s death case.
