Imran Khan officiates cousin Zayn Marie’s wedding; see pics

Bollywood celebrity Imran Khan officiated his cousin and actress Zayn Marie's wedding with Abhishek Saha. On Tuesday, Zayn took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her beautiful wedding ceremony which took place earlier this month.

In one of her posts, Zayn shared a couple of pictures of her second wedding ceremony which was held in accordance with Christian traditions. In one of the pictures, Imran who officiated the wedding can be seen cheering for the couple.

In another post, Zayn shared a couple more pictures and also pointed out that her brother Imran officiated the wedding. "To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever. Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn’t want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried… there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!!! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for," she captioned the post.

Zayn's wedding was attended by her cousin Imran Khan, uncle Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and his daughter Ira Khan. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan. She made her acting debut with Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer last year.

As for Imran, he was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. According to reports, he has decided to quit acting.

