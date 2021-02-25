Mira Rajput, Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon – who shined bright in yellow saree?

Actresses and their love affair with traditional wear is one to obsess over. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon, everyone loves the traditional vibes. These beauties can master any look. One can wear a saree at any event but during wedding season, it’s a must-have in your wardrobe.

In the recent times, we spotted Bollywood stars wearing yellow sarees and well the vibes were bright!

MIRA RAJPUT

Shahid Kapoor’s wife looked stunning in Anita Dongre yellow chiffon printed saree worth Rs. 35,000. The choli was backless and had a plunging neckline which gave the whole look a quirky element. To complete the whole look, she went for subtle makeup and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. She kept it all simple and classy by wearing a thin neckpiece and few rings to finish it off with a style. She teamed the look with floral print blue potli bag, and no doubt she gave us major styling goals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

DEEPIKA PADUKONE



Back in 2019, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a ruffled yellow saree by her all time favourite Sabysachi Mukherjee which she teamed with a turtle neck bow yellow blouse which had puffy sleeves. The look was completed with the iconic yellow belt. Deepika is well known for her style game and to complete the whole ethnic vibes, she went with statement earrings, with her tied up in a low bun she went with soft smokEy eyes, bronze base and nude lips, and no doubt she is a charismatic figure with a strong style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

KRITI SANON

Yellow is such a bright and happy colour, and one such actress giving us major happy vibes is Kriti Sanon. Back in 2019, she was spotted wearing the stylish yellow saree from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The cold-shoulder blouse with voluminous sleeves was something to drool over; the saree was paired with a detailed belt. She added her own element in the whole yellow vibes by going with a green pearl choker and kept her hair open and went with a soft eye makeup. The saree absolutely did magic on her and she was looking nothing but gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Do let us know whose yellow statement saree you would like to have it on your wardrobe.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a ray of sunshine in Rs. 35,000 Anita Dongre yellow saree

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results