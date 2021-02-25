Pool time for Ashi Khanna as she enjoys downtime while lip-synching to ‘Sochan Vich Tu’

Social media has given opportunity to the various creators to grow and to showcase their talent. Ashi Khanna is one of them who likes to share great short videos of lip sync, dance, styling and more on her Instagram!

Her followers are fans of her beauty looks, and every time she posts something, her comment section is filled with love! Currently, she is on a vacation in Goa with her best friends – her group popularly known as DamnFam.

She shared a reel on Instagram where she is wearing a deep blue short dress layered up with a white printed scarf; she kept her hair open and wore minimal accessories like bracelets and rings! She is sitting beside the pool and grooving on the song ‘Sochan Vich Tu’ by Amrinder Gill.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the music video of song ‘Marjaavaan’.

