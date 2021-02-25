Anushka Sharma leaves the city for the first time with daughter Vamika to watch Virat Kohli’s match in Ahmedabad

Anushka Sharma stepped out of the city for the first time after giving birth to her daughter Vamika last month. She flew to Ahmedabad with her infant to cheer for Virat Kohli as India plays against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Reportedly, Anushka and Vamika arrived this morning to be present during the India vs England test match. Virat, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team,was on paternity leave and missed many matches. Seems like the cricketer doesn't want his little one to stay away from him for a long time .

Anushka and Virat had requested the privacy of their child after she was born and had requested the paparazzi to not click any of her pictures. However, a few weeks back while announcing the name of their child the cook had shared a picture where Anushka was seen holding Vamika but her face was not to be seen. Announcing the name, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be returning to work from May. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his pillar of strength

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results