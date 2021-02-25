Anushka Sharma leaves the city for the first time with daughter Vamika to watch Virat Kohli’s match in Ahmedabad

Anushka Sharma stepped out of the city for the first time after giving birth to her daughter Vamika last month. She flew to Ahmedabad with her infant to cheer for Virat Kohli as India plays against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.
Reportedly, Anushka and Vamika arrived this morning to be present during the India vs England test match. Virat, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team,was on paternity leave and missed many matches. Seems like the cricketer doesn't want his little one to stay away from him for a long time .
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be returning to work from May. She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero.
