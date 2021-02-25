“I feel truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to be a part of such a unique and fun project”- Nushrratt Bharuccha on 3 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Nushrratt Bharucha has slowly and steadily been rising through the ranks in the B-Town with hits one after the other. Fresh from the success of her film Chhalaang and song 'Saiyaan ji', she revisits her time from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as it completes three years of release.

The Chhalaang actress says "I still can't believe it has been three years to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety! I feel truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to be a part of such a unique and fun project. This film got tremendous response from the audience, which is super fresh in my mind till now. It was my first film to enter the 100 crore club and I am just too grateful to have been a part of it all. It was like a turning point of my career where I feel, I got the recognition that I had worked so hard for!

The actress continued "It is the best thing about being a part of the film was that, it felt like being at home, because by then I was very comfortable with Luv sir's style of shooting and working with Kartik and Sunny – we were all just enjoying every bit of the shoot. I really miss that experience and am glad that I had it."

Nushrratt's performance in the movie was well praised for it's great execution. From there the actress has never looked back as she kept climbing stairs of success. She also had good chemistry with both her co-stars as they had worked before together and all this must have surely made it more fun experience for the young actress.

Next up for the actress is Horror film Chorrii, Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma and Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: “That moment was the best part for me in this song”, says Nushrratt Bharuccha revealing the exception Honey Singh made for her in the song Saiyaan Ji

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results