Rajkumar Hirani addresses students at FMS in Delhi, talks about movies and life amidst the pandemic

In a webinar organised by Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani shared his views on leadership, creativity and his movies for their Words of Whizdom (WOW) lecture series.

Parigi, the FMS president began the session by asking a question to Mr. Hirani. He enquired that why the filmmaker had a Charlie Chaplin statue in his office hanging by neck. He, with a smile, mentioned that it was because he wanted people to visit him with a smile on their face.

Next followed a question on how pandemic would affect cinema's future. The answer to this was that Rajkumar felt that cinema has to be adaptive to the prevailing times and that not only stories will have to adapt to this unique time but also the cinema halls will have to come up with innovation in these times.

There were always going to be questions on the lockdown scenario and one did follow. The PK director spent his time in lockdown eating homemade food and relaxing, using just two of his t-shirts and one shorts which was quite unlikely. According to a source, "Rajkumar was a busy man during the lockdown, he may have been relaxing at home but behind the scenes he reached out to a lot of people around him who needed help. He also helped others in whatever way he could. He was very active when it came to extending a helping hand towards people in need."

In a fun take on Munna Bhai and Circuit in covid times, the Munnabhai director said that they would probably end up in jail because of a 'Jaddu Ki Jhapi'.

In a closing note he said that the people should work towards their goal without expectations for returns. “You should keep persisting while doing what you love,” he said. He also stated that his movies feature characters based on real life people.

