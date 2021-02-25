Rakhi Sawant posts a picture of her mother as she battles cancer, netizens send across wishes and prayers

Rakhi Sawant made Bigg Boss 14 a lot more entertaining than usual with her presence. Being the only challenger to have made it to the finale, Rakhi Sawant walked away with a sum of Rs. 14 lakhs. She had intended to pay off her mother’s medical bills with the amount. During the season, she was informed that her mother will be undergoing surgery, however, she did not know the severity of it.

In a recent Instagram post, Rakhi Sawant has informed that her mother is undergoing cancer treatment. She posted a picture of her mother post a chemo session and wrote, “Please pray for mom , she is undergoing cancer treatment.????????????” Her mother had informed her that her husband Ritesh paid off her current medical bills during the phone call. Rakhi, during the show had spoken about separating from her husband, who refuses to reveal his identity.

Take a look at Rakhi Sawant’s post.

After she posted her mother’s picture, the netizens sent across their best wishes.

