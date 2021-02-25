New seasons for Permanent Roommates and Tripling? Sumeet Vyas opens up

Back in 2014, TVF (The Viral Fever) released the first season of the romantic comedy series Permanent Roommates starring Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas. The popularity of the show gave birth to the second season in 2016. Similarly, TVF’s web series Tripling was showered with equal amounts of love by viewers. The show starring Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar and Maanvi Gagroo has had two seasons till now. Fans of the show have been wondering when the shows will be coming up with fresh seasons. Recently, when Bollywood Hungama caught up with actor and writer Sumeet Vyas he gave an update on the same.

When asked if there will be a new season of Permanent Roommates and Tripling, Sumeet said, “We really want to. To be really honest. Last few months me, Arunabh and other people at TVF have been having conversations as to how we can make this happen. Also, now everybody is in different places in their lives and careers. So to bring all of them together and write another season is a bit of a task. But we are keen and we are hoping to do or at least announce something by the end of this year. We really want to do atleast one more season each for Tripling and Permanent Roommates as it is very close to our hearts.”

The second season of TVF Tripling was released in 2019, while Permanent Roommates second season was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sumeet Vyas will next be seen in Disney+Hotstar’s war drama 1962: The War In The Hills.

