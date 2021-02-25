Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has This to say to Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina Dilaik has turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 14 after a wait of over four months. The actress and her husband Abhinav Shukla agreed to come on the show to give their relationship a second chance and it all worked perfectly well in their favour. The couple has now decided to tie the knot once again and start afresh leaving the issues of the past behind.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rubina Dilaik opened up about her experience in the house in detail and during the rapid fire round, she said that she is ready to forgive and forget everything and start from a clean slate with the fellow contestants. She said, “I am ready to forgive those who hurt me and to those that have been hurt by me, I hope when we meet next, we can start with a clean slate.” She also said that she did not think that she would ever get so angry that she would splash water on someone, however, it happened with Rakhi Sawant.

When asked about dedicating the following sentences to her fellow housemates, she said, “Eijaz Khan you have disappointed me in a big way.” As for Jasmin Bhasin she said, “Forgive me if I have hurt you in any way.”

Take a look at the entire segment right here.

