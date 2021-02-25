Jacqueline Fernandez is all smiles in this sun-kissed picture on the sets of Bachchan Pandey 

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. The actress recently took to her social media to share a sneak peek from the sets.

The picture shared by Jacqueline from the sets of Bachchan Pandey has been clicked outdoors as sunlight hitting the actress’s face. She can be seen flashing her gorgeous smile as she shields her eyes from the sun with her hand.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after a long time. The duo has been a part of films like Housefull 2 and Brothers before, and it will be amazing to watch them grace the silver screens again.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline has quote a strong trajectory of projects in her kitty, namely Bhoot Police, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Attack.

