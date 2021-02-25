Malaika Arora keeps it comfy in athleisure style

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora often sets fashion goals with her gym looks. Even her busy shoot schedules can never come in between her workout schedule. The 46-year-old celebrity always makes a best of a good workout look.
Yesterday, the stunner Malaika Arora was spotted in the city post workout session, where she was seen donning a blue & white Reebok tracksuit adorned with a white sports bra.
She teamed the whole workout outfit with white sneakers and kept her hair all open with a no makeup-makeup look. She also carried a big black bag to finish off the look.
