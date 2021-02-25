Fashion Face Off: Jasmin Bhasin or Shruti Haasan – who sizzled in the pearl embellished mini dress better?

We all know how much fashion trends are important in our Bollywood industry. Nowadays, these mini dresses are a go-to style for almost everyone from a normal outing to big award functions – one can slay mini dress at any occasion. Today, we have two stunning celebrities – TV actress and Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin and Shruti Haasan who were seen wearing the same ivory embellished mini dress.

Big Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin has gained a lot of popularity in Big Boss 14. Recently, in the finale episode of BB14, she was seen wearing a pearl embellished mini dress featuring ballon sleeves by Saisha Shinde. This look grabbed everyone’s attention.

To complete this ravishing look, she went with soft eyes and bold red lips, kept her hair straight and accessorised her outfit with pearl studs, finger rings and sequin beige pumps, and this look was best suited on her and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Shruti Haasan, who has worked in both South and Bollywood, is always known for her classy and bold fashion choices. She definitely knows how to flaunt her style everytime. Back in 2020, for an event, Shruti Haasan opted for a same white pearl embellished mini dress. She went with a bronze base and bold lips, paired with lots of finger rings and earrings she kept her hair straight and went with shinny heels.

Both the actresses looked astonishing in their outfits, but there was a slight difference in their styling. Who according to you aced the look better? Do let us know.

