Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead trailer shows group of mercenaries on their biggest heist during zombie apocalypse

Filmmaker Zack Snyder is gearing up for the release of his upcoming zombie movie Army Of The Dead, a Netflix project which was announced in 2018. The first trailer has been unveiled starring Dave Bautista, British actress Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi. Indian actress Huma Qureshi is also part of this heist movie.

In this zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries is set on the ultimate mission by venturing into a quarantine zone to pull the biggest heist ever. The first trailer was unveiled by Zack Snyder who said, "What happens in Vegas, must stay in Vegas. #ArmyOfTheDead."

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Zack Snyder earlier told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Army Of The Dead marks Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with Dawn of the Dead for Universal Pictures.

