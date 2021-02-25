Ananya Panday is summer ready and sight to behold in Dhruv Kapoor creation

Ananya Panday often impresses wirh her stunning fashion. The actress is mostly about comfy style but never misses for some impressive glam too.

Today, Ananya shared a carousel post on her Instagram and she looked adorable and how! She was seen dressed in a printed co-ord with a beige lacy crop top from Dhruv Kapoor's latest collection. She looked like a breath of fresh air in this printed set.

Ananya kept her makeup dewy with glowing cheeks and pinkish nude lips. She kept her hair in soft waves and we love this look. We can't wait to recreate this look for our next outing.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda The film releases on September 9, 2021across 5 languages.

Ananya Panday is also going to be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's next directorial venture.

