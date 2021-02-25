Yami Gautam begins shooting for Dasvi, to play an IPS officer 

Yami Gautam is back to the film set. After completing the shoot of Bhoot Police, the actress has kickstarted the shoot of her next titled Dasvi which stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The shooting commenced earlier this week and the actress is set to play an IPS officer.

Sharing her look from the first day of the shoot, Yami wrote on Instagram, "My first day on the set of #Dasvi playing #JyotiDeswal. Proud & honoured to play an IPS officer. #JaiHind ????????."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

With debutant director Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan Present Dasvi, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav. A Maddock Films Production in association with Bake My Cake films.

ALSO READ: LEAKED PICTURES: Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra Central Jail for Dasvi

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results