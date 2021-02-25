Paris Hilton: Happy At Last?

Since her YOUNGER sister Nicky Hilton, 37, married James Rothschild in 2015, Paris Hilton, 40, has been obsessed with finding an impressive man herself. But how do you compete with a Rothschild worth $1.49 billion? Through the years, Paris has dated handsome actors, singers, and models, plus a couple of young European playboy heirs. (Did you know she dated Benji Madden in 2008?) She got engaged a few times, but tabloids believe she paid for her own expensive rings. What’s a girl to do? Paris finally settled on a family friend, Carter Reum, also 40, and he gave her a big ring. He’s educated and calls himself an entrepreneur, like Paris does, and his net worth is around 35 million. Not bad, but Paris is worth around 300 million. Carter loves publicity – he’s co-written books, appears as a guest commentator on TV, and seems to enjoy all the attention he gets with Paris. He’s a lucky guy.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA Above, competitive sisters Nicky and Paris in New York

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results