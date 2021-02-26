Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares screenshots of receiving rape threats after posting a photo in lingerie

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has taken to her Instagram account to speak on sexual assault and the rape threats she has been receiving on the photo-sharing app after she posted a picture in lingerie!

Speaking of receiving vile threats including the ones that read that 'she deserves to be assaulted' and 'gangrape threats', she said the “past few weeks have been really hard on my mental health.” In her note, she added, “Ever since I posted a photo of me in lingerie, I have been getting the most vile, degrading and disgusting comments, I have never felt more frightened than I have in the past few weeks to the point where I considered deleting my Instagram. I have tried to ignore the harassment and shrug it off but the truth is that we need to speak about it because these kinds of comments contribute to the rape culture that affects all women in India (and the rest of the world) in one way or the other.”

“We seem to be a country that will hold candle marches for a woman after she’s been sexually assaulted but won’t protect a woman while she’s alive. And the truth is that women in India grow up being sexualized their whole lives,” she further said.

Aaliyah then alleged that she was “sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle-aged man.” She said, “I have grown up with these kinds of comments to the point where it culminated into me being sexually assaulted as a minor by a middle aged man. The double standard is that many of the people who have harassed me, along with many other women, are hypocrites. They love to pretend that they’re on a moral high ground buy in reality, they are the ones promoting rape culture that exists.”

Aaliyah had uploaded a video on her Youtube channel recently and spoke about online harassment and bullying. “The amount of backlash I got for it like people telling me I should be ashamed of being Indian and posting stuff like that. People were sending me rape threats. People were calling me a prostitute. People were DMing me and asking me what my rate was. People were sending me death threats,” she had said.

