Shahid Kapoor to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a period drama?

Chhatrapati Shivaji evokes a different sentiment among Indians and Marathas, at large. For the longest time, people have been making efforts in putting together a project on the brave warrior, but none of it has gone on floors yet. Riteish Deshmukh has decided to bankroll a multi-lingual pan-India film on Shivaji that will star him in the lead. There were talks that Ali Abbas Zafar too is planning to mount a film with Salman Khan as Shivaji.
Now, we can inform you that Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has also decided to jump on the bandwagon. A source shares, "Ashwin Varde has joined hands with Lyca Productions who are soon going to make their foray in Bollywood in a big way. They are discussing multiple co-production ventures with producers and one of them is a mammoth period saga based on the life and triumphs of Chhatrapati Shivaji."
Also Read: From Kaminey to Vivah: 5 of Shahid Kapoor’s finest films
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply