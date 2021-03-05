After poster of Parineeti Chopra’s Saina gets trolled; director Amole Gupte explains the concept behind it

Two days back, the first poster of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina was unveiled. However, the poster led to massive trolling by netizens who said that the badminton serve in the poster looked like a tennis serve. Now, director Amole Gupte has spoken up about the trolling the poster was subjected to.

Saina is a biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal who won many laurels for the country. Responding to the trolling on the poster, Amol Gupte said that people reacted without understanding the concept behind the poster. On Wednesday night, Amol Gupte took to Facebook and wrote, "Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster 'looks like a tennis serve Saina doing a Sania' etc etc If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!.”

He further praised Rahul Nanda for the poster design and wrote, "High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!! (sic).”

Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster… “looks like a tennis serve… Saina doing a Sania” etc…

Posted by Amol Gupte on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the teaser of Saina was released earlier today. Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share the teaser. She wrote, "SAINA – TEASER. TRAILER COMING OUT SOON! (sic )."

SAINA ???? – TEASER

TRAILER COMING OUT SOON! ???? https://t.co/UfO7JRYovA @NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik @manojmuntashir @kunaalvermaa77 @TSeries #FrontFootPictures #AGCPL

— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 4, 2021

Saina will be released on March 26 in the theatres.

