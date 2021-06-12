“I have to eat honey with Chinese food,” says Janhvi Kapoor as she lists out her strange habits

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, was in the limelight even before she made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak. Despite being a public figure for a long time, not much is known about the young actress. In a recent interview with Brides India, Janhvi opened up about some of the strange habits that she possesses.

When asked about her strange habits, Janhvi did not hold back and listed out some of her habits that may come across as unusual. “Every time I enter a film set, or someone's home for a meeting or for anything important, I always enter with my right foot first. I have to eat honey with Chinese food. Every time I watch a film, if I like a scene, I pause it and watch it again, at least five or six times, and then go in front of a mirror and re-enact it- only then does my soul allow me to continue watching the rest of the film. When I am singing along to a song and miss a lyric or don't get it right, I start the song all over again. And I am obsessed with working out-I act like I have committed a sin if I ever skip a workout, like I don't know what's going to happen in my life.”

Moreover she also spoke about a misconception about her. “People think that I am very proper. I don't know why they have this impression of me…that I always sit with my legs crossed and talk like I'm having high-tea with the Queen of England. I'm really not like that-I am quite the opposite,” she said.

Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is gearing up for the theatrical release of Roohi. This is Janhvi’s first time in a horror comedy which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film hits the theatres on March 11, 2021.

