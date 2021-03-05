Sofia Vergara Owes The National Enquirer A Thank-you

Does Sofia Vergara realize how lucky she is to have married nice guy Joe Manganiello? Her last fiancee, banking heir Nick Loeb, turned out to be a massive sleazeball in many ways. Sofia just won a court battle against him ruling that he cannot use IVF embryos they created together before they split. Remember, this is the guy The Enquirer exposed back in 2012, when two prostitutes came forward with info about his personal habits. The two took lie detector tests and described Nick as a sex addict who regularly indulged in viagra and cocaine fueled sex orgies with as many as five hookers at once in fancy NY hotel suites, with porn on every TV. Some of the girls cost $1000 a night. Their identities were kept a secret and after the story came out, Nick started calling hookers he knew and threatening them, trying to find out who sold the story. The story was published one week BEFORE Nick proposed to Sofia and she ACCEPTED! Unbelievable. Fortunately, she came to her senses (she should THANK The Enquirer) and they did not marry. Anyway, now Nick is promoting his conservative ANTI-ABORTION film Roe v Wade starring Jon Voight. Several actors and the original director of the film quit when they saw the “inaccurate” script and Nick ended up directing and acting in it himself. True to form, Nick never paid some of the actors who did appear in the film, and they are complaining to SAG. Sofia really dodged a bullet…

