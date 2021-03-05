Matthew Mcconaughey Quarantines In All The Right Places

We feel more than a twinge of envy for Matthew McConaughey’s new $7.85 million dollar vacation home in Hawaii. The 7000 sq ft home sits on an acre with magnificent ocean views and a huge infinity pool. 6 bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms, including TWO master suites and a media room. Matthew pulled his 89 year old mother Kay out of her retirement community during the pandemic, and she’s been quarantining with Matthew, his wife Camila, their three kids, and four dogs. Luckily, his mom and Camila struck up nice friendship. We have a feeling mom will be claiming that second master.

