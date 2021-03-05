Gauahar Khan’s father passes away, she asks people to remember him in their prayers

For the last two weeks, Gauahar Khan has been keeping her fans updated about her father’s health condition by posting pictures of her husband Zaid Darbar and herself from the hospital. While the reason for his demise has not been revealed, nor the reason for his deteriorating health condition, Gauahar Khan has taken to her Instagram to announce that her father is no more.

Posting a picture of him from her wedding with Zaid Darbar, she wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever ????! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa ???? . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers please . ???????? innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon”.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Preeti Simoes was the first one to break the tragic news.sends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan is all praises for her in-laws as they make sure she’s okay while she stays in the hospital for her father with Zaid Darbar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results