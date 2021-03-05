Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files 12,000 page chargesheet

The Sushant Singh Rajput case shook the industry. Post the actor’s demise a number of names featured in the investigation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Now, moths later the NCB led by chief Sameer Wankhede will be filing its chargsheet in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case on Friday the hard copy of which is said to be over 12,000 pages long while the digital copy is around 50,000 pages.

Reports state, that a total of 33 people have been named in the chargsheer, which includes names of several drug peddlers and other accused individuals who were involved in the case. While most of the accused mentioned in the chargsheet were arrested by the NCB during its probe, names of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty who were also arrested earlier feature in the chargesheet

The said drugs case was registered with the NCB in August 2020 based on the disclosure by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In its report the ED had noted several chat messages discussing procurement of drugs that were found from mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jayanti Saha and other employees.

