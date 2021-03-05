Delhi Crime Season 2 goes for partial reshoot?

The web space has exploded big time in India. There have been several hundreds of web series that have dropped online on various platforms in the last few years. A few of them, however, got unanimous praise. Delhi Crime is one such show. It was released on Netflix on March 22, 2019 and earned a fan following for its realism, taut script and bravura performances. Last year, in November, it created news globally after it won the award for the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, the work on season 2 began early 2020. It’s expected to drop in the second half of 2021 and as per a source; an interesting development took place with regards to this series. The source says, “The makers have decided to reshoot some portions of the series. This reshoot is going on at present. All the actors and crew members willingly came forward to get it done.”

When asked for the reason behind it, the source reveals, “The makers were happy with what was shot but they felt that they could have done it better. Delhi Crime’s first season has attained a cult following. And following the victory at the Emmy’s, they don’t want to leave any stone unturned. The expectations from Season 2 would be tremendous and this time, not just India, but the whole world will be tuning it to see it. Hence, they want to deliver content which is not just compelling but out of this world, on the lines of Season 1 or maybe even better. Hence, when they felt that there was scope for improvement, they decided to go in for a reshoot.”

Delhi Crime’s first season starred Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in leading roles and focused on the aftermath of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. The original star cast returns for the sequel. As per reports, Ferrari Ki Sawaari director (2012) Rajesh Mapuskar along with Tanuj Chopra are helming the second season.

Also Read: Delhi Crime wins Best Drama series at International Emmys 2020

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results