Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s U.A.E schedule for Pathan deferred; here’s why

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the crossover that YRF has planned with Tiger and Pathan. While Salman Khan was supposed to join good friend Shah Rukh for the climax to be shot in U.A.E, now there has been a huge change in plans.
A source shares, "Siddharth Anand will now roll some of the scenes featuring SRK and Salman in Mumbai itself. Their travel plans are cancelled, owing to increase in Covid cases. Apparently the mandatory 14 day quarantine – 7 day institutional and 7 day home seems to be the reason behind this reschedule. The producers don't want to risk it at this point. Instead, they will be filming some portions of the climax over the next few days at YRF itself".
Interestingly, Salman Khan has an extended appearance in the spy thriller and this will be a huge crossover of sorts in the spy universe Aditya Chopra is creating. Salman, as Tiger, will be helping Pathan aka Shah Rukh fight John Abraham!
