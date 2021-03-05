Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s U.A.E schedule for Pathan deferred; here’s why

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the crossover that YRF has planned with Tiger and Pathan. While Salman Khan was supposed to join good friend Shah Rukh for the climax to be shot in U.A.E, now there has been a huge change in plans.

A source shares, "Siddharth Anand will now roll some of the scenes featuring SRK and Salman in Mumbai itself. Their travel plans are cancelled, owing to increase in Covid cases. Apparently the mandatory 14 day quarantine – 7 day institutional and 7 day home seems to be the reason behind this reschedule. The producers don't want to risk it at this point. Instead, they will be filming some portions of the climax over the next few days at YRF itself".

Continuing further the source adds, “The team at Yash Raj Films has already conducted a reccee in both Dubai as well as Istanbul. So even though the Dubai schedule may be delayed, the makers could opt to shoot a portion of the film in Istanbul.” However, the source states that Dubai and the U.A.E will still serve as the backdrop in the film. "Few members of the team travelled and got the locations captured on their cameras. A few scenes were shot with body doubles too. They plan to use it differently in the film."

Interestingly, Salman Khan has an extended appearance in the spy thriller and this will be a huge crossover of sorts in the spy universe Aditya Chopra is creating. Salman, as Tiger, will be helping Pathan aka Shah Rukh fight John Abraham!

