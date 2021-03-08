Shraddha Kapoor steals the show with her embellished lehenga at cousin Priyank Sharma’s wedding

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who recently attended her cousin Priyank Sharma’s wedding with Shaza Morani at Maldives, has giving us major bridesmaid goals with all her traditional picks.

The actress posted few pictures on her Instagram flaunting her attire from the wedding ceremony. She was looking absolutely dreamy in the ethereal golden lehenga

Shraddha was seen donning a custom made golden embroidered lehenga adorned with a golden plunging neckline choli which she mismatched with her dupatta that had a touch of blue centre with thick scattered embellished golden borders. This golden tone lehenga set was by her homegrown brand PadmaSitaa.

She accessorised the whole look white golden choker, matching statement earrings few golden bangles, ring and a watch. To keep up with the eye catchy look, she went with a subtle makeup and soft kohled eyes, little blushed cheeks, lots of highlighter and nude lips. To keep the look glam yet simple, she went with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The whole golden look added a charm to her beauty.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next playing the Naagin avatar for a trilogy Nagin produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. She will also star in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results