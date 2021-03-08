Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge; says Vicky Kaushal made her do it

The Don't Rush challenge has almost everyone hooked on Instagram. Several people have been trying their own version of the challenge. Vicky Kaushal was among the first in Bollywood to participate in the Don't Rush challenge and had everyone gushing over him. Now, Samantha Akkineni has also joined the trend.

The south diva took up the challenge with her choreographer and the duo was in perfect sync and nailed the challenge. Samantha can be seen wearing a white grey crop top with full sleeves teamed up with a pair of black faux leather leggings and white shoes. The actress also said that it is Vicky Kaushal who made them do this video. "@vickykaushal09 made us do it !! A huge shoutout to this incredible woman @anushaswamy .. give me one year l’ll get to where you are."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is currently shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendhu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie is directed by Vignesh Shivan. The actress will also be seen in the mythological drama titled Shakuntalam.

ALSO READ: Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Akkineni calls co-stars Nayanthara fierce, Vijay Sethupathi mighty; says film will be a riot

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results