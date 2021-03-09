Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

In the past few days, the state of Maharashtra has seen a spike in the daily cases of COVID-19. While the government is rolling out vaccines in phases, people are still advised to follow protocols such as wearing masks and maintain social distance. Amidst this, it has been reported that actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for various projects of his since the beginning of the year. An entertainment portal reached out to Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor who confirmed Ranbir testing for COVID-19. However, he also added that Ranbir is unwell, but he is not sure what he has got.

Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday afternoon took to Instagram to confirm that Ranbir has tested positive and is recovering well.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19 when she was shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly put himself under quarantine and is resting it out.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting line up of films. He will be seen in Shamshera, Brahmashtra, Luv Ranjan's untitled next and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

