Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya takes back divorce notice; ready for reconciliation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been making headlines for their marriage ever since the latter filed for divorce last year. After months of a public divorce battle, Aaliya has taken back her divorce notice. Along with filing for divorce, Aaliya had also accused the actor and his family of physical and emotional stress.

Talking to a news portal, Aaliya said that she is ready to reconcile with Nawaz. She will also be sorting things out with Nawaz's brother Shamaz and end that matter.

Talking further about this change of mind, Aaliya said that she had been battling COVID-19 from the past 10 days and was in isolation in her Mumbai house. Nawaz who is shooting in Lucknow was taking care of their children Yani and Shora Siddiqui.

Aaliya said that she was impressed by the way Nawaz took care of the children without any help. She also said that the actor has realised that it is his duty and she is happy about it.

Aaliya said that the two are talking after a year about their kids and the scope for reconciliation. She said that this unprecedented situation has revealed that Nawaz did care and does care.

