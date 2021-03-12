Janhvi Kapoor and Asees Kaur perform to the song Panghat from Roohi on Indian Pro Music League

In a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV launched the world’s first-ever music league championship- Indian Pro Music League (IPML)- on February 26th, 2021. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Celebrated singers – Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.

The upcoming episode of Indian Pro Music League will have the audience glued to their seats with the exhilarating performances of all the six teams on board. Adding to the excitement, the cast of Roohi will also be present to witness all the magic ! While Asees Kaur will be seen mesmerizing the audience with her breath-taking performance on ‘Panghat ka’, Janhvi Kapoor will join her on stage for a twirl. Both the ladies shared the stage performing on the same number they have worked on together for the film and slayed it like always.

While talking about the song Asees Kaur said, “Ever since I recorded the song, I’ve been waiting for its release. For me this song is a little special because till now I’ve mostly sung romantic songs, but this one is a dance number. And the way Janhvi (Kapoor) has performed on it, I think the credit goes completely to her for doing absolute justice to it. If it has hit the right chord and got so many views already, I can say it is mostly because of her.”

Janhvi Kapoor was seen stating “I am glad you did the song and I got the chance to perform on it, because I feel no one else would have been able to pull it off the way you have. Honestly, I’ve always liked your songs and getting to work together with you again has been a sheer pleasure.”

While Janhvi Kapoor and Asees Kaur’s performance will get you hooked on to your seats, hold your breath for the upcoming music battle between the teams that will surely knock you out.

