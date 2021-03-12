Ananya Panday’s latest black-and-white photoshoot is too hot to miss

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday always brings some fascinating content up on her social media. The actress this time, shared some fiery images of hers on social media, which can't go amiss.

Ananya is seen wearing a plain white tee, with her tresses left loose. The actress seems to do the talking with her beautiful eyes, as she strikes a pose. In the caption, she wrote, "#whiteTseries @rohanshrestha"

Each time, the actress posts a picture, there comes a waves of love and appreciation her way. This time too, her comments section was filled with heart and fire emojis in just a matter of few minutes.

Ananya will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda, making her the youngest Pan-India star, for which she is shooting currently. She also has Shakun Batra's next alongside, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

