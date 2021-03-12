Arshi Khan says Salman Khan asked her to come back for Bigg Boss 15 with her ‘son’

Arshi Khan, who was seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, has claimed that Salman Khan asked her to return for the next season of the reality show. She said that he also urged her to get her 'son', the soft toy called Sheru that she got inside the Bigg Boss 14.

Talking to a daily, Arshi said that Salman asked her about the next season at the Bigg Boss 14 post show party. Narrating the incident she said that a little girl at the party wanted Sheru from her. Salman asked her to give it to the little girl, but Arshi refused to part ways saying that Sheru is her son. To this Salman smiled and told her, 'oh, so you have become a mother now!'. He further told Arshi to keep the emotions of a mother inside her and come back on the next season of Bigg Boss with her 'son'.

During Bigg Boss 14, Arshi had a fight with Rahul Vaidya over Sheru. Rahul had told her that he threw Sheru when in reality he had only hid it. However, Arshi got mad and used harsh words for Rahul which made the latter angry.

Arshi was also a part of Bigg Boss 11. When she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in December last year, she often reminded the contestants of how boring they were and did nothing because of which makers had to bring in challengers like her.

