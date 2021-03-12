Pranutan Bahl follows dopamine trend with affordable mini yellow dress worth Rs. 3,000

Bollywood actress Pranutan Bahl, who was next be seen in Helmet, is all set to rule the theatre again. She is not only makes her fans go crazy with her acting skills but also sets a strong fashion goals every time. From Indian to western, Pranutan has a very strong styling goals.

Recently, the actress took on Instagram to share few pictures of herself where she was seen donning all yellow mini dress featuring a plunging neckline with balloon sleeves. The dress also has overlap pleating design, and is perfect for your brunch dates.

The actress completed the look with layered necklace, and went with a dewy base with lots of bronze, blushed up cheeks, highlighter and nude lip gloss. She kept her hair all open.

On the work front, Pranutan Bahl will be next seen opposite Aparshakti Khurana titled Helmet.

