Bhumi Pednekar’s skirt and blazer look is anyone who loves pop hues

Bhumi Pednekar, who is all prepping up for her next release Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao, is not letting a chance to give us major fitness and fashion goals. Her fashion game is effortless and experimental. The way she carries it with outmost grace is what we love about her style the most.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share few pictures of herself in which she was yet again seen experimenting with unconventional colours. She was donning a copper houndstooth printed blazer adorned with a mauve thigh-slit leather skirt by Appapop. She teamed it with a rust colour turtleneck top to give an edgy look to the attire.

To complete the look, the Bala actress accessorised it with brown pumps and copper hoops earrings. She went with a bronze base with soft brown eyes, lots of highlighter and nude lips. She kept her hair all open to down.

She posted the look on her Instagram which she captioned as ‘am too lazy for a caption’ with a yellow heart, the sunlight added more beauty to her pictures.

On the work front , Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do which is scheduled to release this year.

