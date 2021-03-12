Jannat Zubair dances to Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Tera Suit’

By now everyone knows that Jannat Zubair is an absolute stunner. She never leaves a chance to surprise her fans with her trendy content!

Recently, Jannat shared a reel where she is showing her moves and adorable expressions on Tony Kakkar’s ‘Tera Suit’. The music video features Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song is on everyone’s playlist and is trending on social media.

To show her amazing dancing moves, Jannat wore a black turtleneck top paired up with black A-line skirt. She added a gold chain as accessories! She did a slightly bright makeup for her look!

On the work front, Jannat Zubair was last seen in the music video ‘Carrom Ki Rani’ with Mr.Faisu.

