NCPCR demands Netflix show Bombay Begums be banned

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Netflix to stop streaming Alankrita Shrivastava’s stunningly layered Bombay Begums. Apparently two Twitter handles condemning scenes related to the film’s youngest protagonist (Aadhya Anand) have come under the NCPCR’s scanner.
“We have sought stopping the streaming of Bombay Begums over the inappropriate portrayal of children in the series,’’ NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo is quoted as saying. Netflix has been given 24 hours from the time of the notice to remove Bombay Begums from its repertoire.
In the series’ defence I must add that nowhere does it express any approval of kids taking drugs at parties. But then the NCPCR has not seen the ostensibly offending scenes, right? They are acting on the basis of what they read on Twitter. And we all know how reliable information on the social media tends to be.
