Makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to build a Turkish town in Mumbai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently started shooting for the third installment of the Tiger series. The superstar was initially supposed to kick off the film in Istanbul. But the plans had to be changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases in the country. Instead producer Aditya Chopra has arranged for his production design team to build a Turkish town in Mumbai where the lead cast will be shooting pivotal scenes of the espionage thriller.
Reportedly, a lavish set reflecting the architectural style of a quaint Turkish locale is being erected at the SRPF ground in Goregaon. Maneesh Sharma who is directing the film reportedly wants several heavy duty action scenes with tanks and grenades in the backdrop as Salman's Tiger and Katrina's Zoya take on the bad guys. The set is expected to be ready by the first week of April.
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif to undergo rigourous training with South Korean stunt artists for Tiger 3
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply