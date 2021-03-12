Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for COVID-19; to quarantine at home

There has been a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Maharashtra. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has become the latest from the film industry to contract the virus. The actor who was shooting for the film Despatch has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Manoj tested positive days after his director Kanu Behl tested positive for the virus. The actor is on medication and resting it out at his home.

Despatch is a film produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism. Apart from this, Bajpayee will soon be seen in the film Silence along with Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai.

Meanwhile, earlier this week filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under home quarantine.

