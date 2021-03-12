After Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in KV Vijayendra’s next

The big announcement was finally out today and the cats out of the bag. Om Raut's big magnum opus Adipurush, that is based on Ramayana, will have Kriti Sanon stepping into the shoes of Sita opposite Prabhas' Ram. But incidentally, there are two more projects being planned on the epic. Madhu Mantena is planning a mammoth 3D version of the Indian epic, with Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Ravan. And recently, director Alaukik Desai also made an official announcement of his next titled Sita – The Incarnation, that is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.
While many actresses were in contention to play the titular role, the makers have an obvious first choice – Kareena Kapoor Khan! A source tells us, "Alaukik and Vijayendra Prasad both feel Kareena will be apt for the role. Their Ramayana is from Sita's perspective, which also makes it very different from the other two projects that are in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is also being considered but it's Kareena who the makers have first spoken to."
