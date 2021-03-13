Mumbai Court asks police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut in copyright case

The Bandra Metropolitan Court on Friday ordered the city police to register an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut after the author of Didda: The warrior Queen of Kashmir accused her of copyright violation.

Ashish Kaul, the author of Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir has accused Ranaut of copyright infringement. The book has been translated into Hindi as Kashmir Ki Yoddha Rani Didda. Kaul reportedly said that he has the exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda who was the Princess of Lohar(Poonch), now in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Queen of Kashmir.

As per the complaint by Kaul, he had sent an email about the storyline of his book Kangana and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission. "Is it believable by any stretch of imagination that a story and a book are being usurped by a renowned actor- turned-social activist?" he said.

Reportedly, the FIR was registered under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and also under the Copyright Act against the actress.

Apart from this Kangana is already facing four other cases against her in the city including a defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut challenges bailable warrant issued in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results