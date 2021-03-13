Ashish Vidyarthi tests positive for COVID-19; shares video message

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has tested positive for COVID-19. The National-Award-winning actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news and said that he would be checking himself into a hospital in Delhi.

Vidyarthi shared a video on his social media handle to inform about the same. He revealed that he felt uneasy on Thursday and got tested for the virus which confirmed his positive status.

Ashish also urged everyone who came in his contact in Mumbai, Varanasi and Delhi to get themselves tested. “I am good. Welcome to real life! Take care, thank you,” he said.

“This is one positive I didn't want… I tested positive for Covid… Whoever has come in touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!” he captioned the post.

Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of the film industry for decades and worked in different Indian languages. He was seen in films like Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, and many more.

