Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to release on April 30

Over the past couple of weeks there has been much turmoil over the release date of the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film which comes as a part of Shetty’s cop universe that includes Simmba and Singham has been the talk of the town thanks to its constantly fluctuating release date. After reports surfaced that the film was slated to release on April 2, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that the film had been pushed to a later date. Now, the makers of the film have finally announced a confirmed release date, stating that Sooryavanshi will hit theatres on April 30.

Confirming the new release date of the film, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police#Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril."

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police????‍♀ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021

As for the film, Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and also features Katrina Kaif alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will also see Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making special appearances in the film reprising their characters of Simmba and Singham respectively.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on April 30; announcement this Sunday with launch of a new poster?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results