Siddhant Chaturvedi tests COVID-19 positive; says he is feeling fine and self quarantining at home

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media handle late on Saturday night to confirm the same.

Siddhant took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Recently, Chaturvedi was shooting for his upcoming film Phone Bhoot in Rajasthan. Apart from this he will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

In the past week actors Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the deadly virus. Reportedly, Tara Sutaria has also tested positive. However, the actress has not given a confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan announce Yudhra with action packed video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results