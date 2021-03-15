The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Global Fund and American Taxpayers

Tucked away in the deepest darkness of the $1.9 trillion Senate-amended version of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Democrats' response to the pandemic, under Section 10003 Global Response, we find this budgeted expenditure:

" $3,750,000,000 to be made available to the Department of State to support programs for the prevention, treatment, and control of HIV/AIDS in order to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including to mitigate the impact on such programs from coronavirus and support recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus, of which not less than $3,500,000,000 shall be for a United States contribution to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria"

You can't be blamed for not having heard of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Let's take a brief look at where American taxpayers will be spending not less than $3.5 billion of their hard-earned taxpayers' money thanks to the Biden Administration.

Here is the lead page for the Global Fund's website:

The Global Fund was founded in January 2002 with seed money from (guess who?) none other than Bill Gates. Throughout its existence, the Global Fund claims that its "smart, effective health investments" have saved 32 million lives with this model:

Here is a table showing the Global Fund's public sector funding throughout its history:

The Global Fund uses a unique business model since it does not have in-country offices, rather, it uses independent organizations known as "Friends" who help to develop contacts and allies and promote the Global Fund's mission as well as mobilizing political and financial support as shown here:

It is interesting to note that the Global Fund's Australian Friends organization is a joint initiative with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, one of Bill Gate's vaccine initiatives.

As for the Global Fund's Board Members, one voting member is a Deputy Director for Global Policy and Advocacy at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as shown here:

…and two non-voting Board Members (one is an alternate) are high-level directors at the World Health Organization (AKA The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) as shown here:

Since the Global Fund is obviously one of Bill Gates' pet projects, let's take a quick look at how much the Gates Foundation has donated to the Global Fund:

Here's a quote from Bill Gates about the Global Fund:

"The Global Fund will go down in history as one of humanity’s biggest achievements. It’s also one of the kindest things people have ever done for each other. The Global Fund’s track record proves it is an excellent investment for our global health dollars. Its work is critical to achieving the goal of ending AIDS, TB and malaria, and making our world a more equitable place for people everywhere.”

Let's close with this. Here is the Global Fund's acknowledgement of American taxpayers' generosity noting that they acknowledge that the funds are an "emergency investment to fight COVID-19 and have nothing to do with AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria:

H.R.1319 has passed both the House and the Senate and now awaits the formality of a presidential signature:

If there is one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us it’s that Bill Gates’ connection to the world’s health care provision is pretty much ubiquitous. Like flies on road kill, if it has anything to do with global health or vaccines, the purveyor of Windows Vista will be funding it. That said, I'm pretty sure that he would like to thank American taxpayers from the bottom of his heart for their unfettered generosity in funding another one of his pet projects.

