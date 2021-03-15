Cardi B’s Grammys Hair Made Us All Do A Double Take

When the curtain dropped for Cardi B’s performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, everyone at home did a double take. For her live performance of “WAP,” the rapper went for a standout look: a reflective chrome-plated bustier complete with padded shoulder armor. But what really made the star almost unrecognizable off the bat was the fact that her typically long black hair was cut super short into a layered bubblegum-pink pixie.

For her onstage glam, Cardi B worked with celebrity stylist Tokyo Stylez, who custom-designed a special Grammys wig. Stylez partnered with hair-care brand Joico for the occasion, bleaching his client’s pre-cut wig before taking it electric pink using the brand’s Color Intensity dye in Rose Gold.

After securing the wig on Cardi’s head, Stylez sprayed the pink pixie with Joico’s Finishing Spray, combed the wig into style, and the “WAP” rapper took the stage for an iconic performance alongside Megan Thee Stallion. While we’re used to seeing the “WAP” rapper with lots of hair, sometimes wearing six wigs at one time, we’re kind of loving this simple shorter style, and of course, the cotton-candy color.

