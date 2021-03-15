Beyoncé Just Pulled A Beyoncé & Broke A Major Grammy Record

When you think of Beyoncé, you can’t help but think of excellence, and the same is true even when she’s not releasing new music. True to the gold standard Beyoncé has set in the many years of her career, she’s still breaking records, the latest of which just took place at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé wasn’t even supposed to attend this year’s ceremony; she was rumored to not be attending despite the fact that Megan the Stallion was slated to be blazing the stage with a performance of the Grammy-winning “Savage” remix. As if she knew that a Grammys show without her just wouldn’t be the same, Beyoncé actually showed up, sitting at a socially distanced roundtable with her husband Jay-Z. Unfortunately, she didn’t join Megan on stage for the 1920s-inspired rendition of their H-town collaboration. The 2021 Best New Artist performed her hit songs solo before joining forces with Cardi B for a larger than life performance of their controversial single “WAP.”

But everything Beyoncé does is for a reason. As it turns out, the reason that she came to the ceremony was to support Megan. After winning in the Best Rap Performance category, the H-town Hotties won another Grammy for Best Rap Song. It was a major moment for Megan, who accepted the award with her collaborator and idol cheering her on by her side. And, even though she didn’t know it at the time, it was a big deal for Beyoncé, too.

The Best Rap Song and the Best R&B Performance (“Black Parade”) wins make it official — Beyoncé just broke the record for most total Grammys ever won by a female artist. She’s currently got 28 Grammy wins, breaking the historic record previously held by Grammy-winner Alison Krauss.

Even when she’s inactive, this is still Beyoncé’s world. Thank God we’re living in it.

