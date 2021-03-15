Beyoncé’s Black Dress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé might not have performed on the 2021 Grammys stage, but make no mistake: She’s still the queen of the Grammys red carpet. After rumors that she might not appear at this year’s ceremony, Beyoncé showed up in a timeless black dress, which she wore with equally stunning earrings.

Between her angelic gold dress and headpiece, statement hats, and collection of ethereal gowns, Beyoncé has given us countless iconic fashion moments since she first attended the Grammys in 2000. This year’s look, although more classic, is no less memorable. Bey’s mini dress, a custom Schiaparelli creation designed by creative director Daniel Roseberry, features a plunging neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and gathered leather. She completed her look with matching gloves and black heels, and long, gold earrings, also from Schiaparelli. And of course, because this is 2021, she also wore a black face mask while seated during the event. Jay-Z, who was also in attendance, matched his wife with a black suit and glasses.

Even though she didn’t perform, Beyoncé still hit the Grammy stage to collect an award for Best Rap Song with collaborator (and fellow Houston native) Megan Thee Stallion. She also won Best R&B Performance and Best Rap Performance and, along the way, made history. With 28 awards, Beyoncé is now officially the artist with the most Grammys, breaking Alison Krauss’ previous record of 27 wins. “This is so overwhelming,” she said in a speech. “I’ve been working my whole life since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.”

And Beyoncé isn’t the only member of the Knowles-Carter family who’s won big this weekend: her daughter, Blue Ivy, received her first Grammy for Best Music Video. Blue starred in the video for “Brown Skin Girl,” a track off of Lion King album The Gift. At nine years old, she is the second youngest artist to ever receive a Grammy.

