Harry Styles At The Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Update: After being spotted in two fuzzy boas at the 2021 Grammys, Harry Styles appeared in the accessory — this time in black — for the third time after winning Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Watermelon Sugar.”

The anticipation surrounding Harry Styles Grammys 2021 looks was high. Whether he’s wearing a dress for Vogue or accessorizing with a lot of Gucci (who else?), Styles always sets his own trends — and his Grammys ensembles were no different. As James Corden said several days ago: “I’ve seen a photo of what Harry is wearing. All I’m gonna say is: get ready.”

Dressed in head-to-toe leather, Styles kicked off the Grammys with a smooth, sultry, performance of “Watermelon Sugar.” He paired the custom Gucci cropped jacket and flared pants with leather boots from the brand, his signature rings… and a mint green faux fur boa. One article of clothing notably missing? A shirt. As Styles got to the song’s bridge, he shed the boa, revealing his tattooed chest under the jacket.

This wasn’t the only boa appearance from Styles on music’s biggest night of the year. While walking the red carpet, the performer opted for a yellow plaid blazer, brown pants, and another floor-grazing boa — this time in lilac.

Styles’ relationship with Gucci — specifically, creative director Alessandro Michele — goes back years: You might remember the floral suit he wore to the 2015 American Music Awards, back in the era of One Direction. “At the time, it was a very bold move to make,” his stylist Harry Lambert, who is also responsible for tonight’s looks, told Vogue. “It was very exciting to see everyone’s responses, but also how great he looked in it.” From there, Styles’ sartorial choices have only gotten bolder, and a lot more colorful, ranging from embroidered pants to paisley suits.

This is Styles’ first year as a Grammy nominee, and not only did he get the coveted opening performance slot, but he was up for three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video. No matter tonight’s outcome, the one award Styles will always win is Best Dressed. And Best Accessorized, too. “He’ll steal your heart and your dress,” host Trevor Noah said. “And he’ll look damn good doing it.”

